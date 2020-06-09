CWG begins Online Academy Session across Nigeria

The training and capacity building arm of CWG Plc, CWG Academy has started a six-week online session this June with registered students across Nigeria after orientation programme.

The online training is occasioned by the Covid- 19 pandemic, which has forced many countries, including Nigeria, to declare a lockdown of activities with the closure of schools and many people working from home.

This birthed ‘CWG Online Academy’ is an initiative of the CEO, Adewale Adeyipo.

The online Academy session is to be coordinated by Oghenetega Ogbeni, a Business Development manager.

She stated that though the world is on recess due to the pandemic, this should not halt the impartation of the needed knowledge and technical know-how to the youths of Nigeria. “CWG’S top management team, the Chief Information Officer and I decided to leverage on technology to connect students around the country”, she said. The session began with an orientation programme students watching and listening to experts speak various aspects of Information and Communications Technology and what it takes to work inner a conglomerate such as CWG Plc and becoming a successful entrepreneur from the comfort of their homes on. The coordinator of the orientation programme, Marcel Odiboh, chief information officer at CWG Plc, encouraged the students to stay focused, stressing that the Academy aims to provide them with best of knowledge to help build and shape them as future leaders in the ICT sector.

“You are encouraged to remain as focused as you can. Our interest in you as a company is to provide you with the major skills needed to have a thriving career in the ICT sector,” he said.

One of the facilitators, Tereigh Banks, Ozakpo, head, Digital Financial Platforms, ( Billsnpay & Vericash) at CWG while speaking, assured the students that apart from giving them book knowledge, the students are also expected to gain hands-on skills in the areas of software, hardware, project management and basic knowledge of ATM and POS.: “You can be assured of learning the skills required to succeed in the ICT ecosystem and compete favourably among your peers globally,” he assured. Meanwhile, Mr. Emmanuel Effiong, training manager at the Academy, while also speaking to the students, disclosed that the online resumption is not quite different from the conventional classroom.

He added that the Academy is one of the many ways CWG contributes her quota to Nation a building by helping to tackle the Nigerian unemployment quagmire. “What we do here is to create the know- how and confidence needed to be the next set of Tech-leaders in Nigeria as we believe doing this will continue to create jobs for other Nigerians, riding on technology,” he said.: