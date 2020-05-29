CWG Academy adopts online for next session

CWG Academy, the training and capacity building arm of Nigeria’s largest system integration company, CWG Plc has disclosed plans to set up an online academy so that students can resume the next session of the academy by the second week of June 2020.

Emmanuel Effiong, training manager at the Academy disclosed this in a statement.

According to him, the resumption via online is as a result of the global Covid-19 Pandemic, which has forced a lockdown in many cities across the world with schools closed and many people working from homes.

“Probable the next academic session is likely to start second week of June 2020.

Currently the management is strategizing putting system in place to compliment the classroom training by setting up an online Academy that will also support our line of business,” the statement revealed.

The statement added that the Academy is one of the many ways CWG contributes her quota to Nation building by ways of helping to tackle the Nigerian unemployment quagmire. “What we do here is to create the know-how and confidence needed to be the next set of Tech-leaders in Nigeria as we believe doing this will continue to create jobs for other Nigerians riding on technology.”

The Academy deals with four core areas of the Information and Communications Technology ecosystem. They are Advance Service management, Data Centre Infrastructure Services, IT Infrastructure & Cloud Platform and Software Training.

Since the inception of the Academy in the last decade, it has gained 100 percent acceptance largely to uniqueness for value creation. It has promoted the CWG Plc’s image, created job opportunities and has helped the Government to reduce unemployment.

In the area of producing enterprenuers, the Academy boasts of the record of producing year-in–year- out a strong IT work force personnel in the country. In fact, the Academy has trained and develop over 1,500 Professionals. Some of these professionals, findings revealed, are working with Blue-chip companies in Nigeria today. Some have also gone ahead to establish their own companies as entrepreneurs and are doing very well.