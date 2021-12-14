Crowdyvest upgrades mobile app with new investment opportunities, product offerings

Crowdyvest Limited, a fast-growing Nigerian fintech company marked as the go-to digital wealth management and savings platform has re-launched its mobile app, offering an improved user interface, increased product offering, and more investment opportunities.

The platform has also introduced Crowdyvest Yield, a catalogue of alternative offers that include commodity-specific projects and discretionary plans available to members ranging from short to long-term tenors across a wide range of sectors.

The features will give its members a variety of suitable plans to help build a saving and investment culture based entirely on their capability with product prices that are still as low as N1,000 and return up to 25 per cent annually.

Tope Omotolani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Crowdyvest said the company aims to become an impact-driven platform that provides comprehensive financial solutions for individuals and businesses that are committed to long-term growth and financial freedom which will pave the way for broader economic growth.

“As we work with organizations in different sectors to power viable and impact-driven projects through the funds we raise from our members, a symbiotic interdependence is created, leading to financial and economic growth for all, we believe this is needed to foster growth and create more opportunities for Africa,” she said.

Read also: CHINT Electric Officially Launches in Nigeria

Omotolani added that the plan is to transform the company into a platform that allows its customers to carry out all kinds of financial activities that help them plan their lives and make their financial goals possible from the comfort of their smartphones and devices.

In addition to the upgraded features and new products, Crowdyvest has partnered with UBA Global Investor Services Limited and Parthian Securities Limited; an investment brokerage firm licensed by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to ensure proper fund utilization, transparency, and compliance. With these partnerships, they hope to give more comfort to their members by ensuring the safety of their funds.

Crowdyvest has made an impressive growth of its user base from just over 50,000 customers to 140,000 customers in eight months with a cumulative transaction value of more than 35 million dollars.

In the last 22 months, the firm has worked with different impact partners like Rice Afrika, Treepz, Landwey, Farmcrowdy, Crenov8, and others to fund projects in different sectors like agriculture, transportation, real estate, technology, telecoms, and many more.

In 2021, Crowdyvest has won different awards ranging from Africa’s most innovative online saving and investment brand of the year, most promising fintech start-up in Nigeria award, most promising tech start-up of the year, and the most outstanding tech start-up of the Year. It was also nominated for the African Banker Awards 2021 in the Innovation in Financial Services category.