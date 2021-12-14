CHINT Electric Officially Launches in Nigeria

CHINT Electric Limited, a subsidiary of a global provider of smart energy solutions, CHINT Global has pledged its commitment to empowering Nigerians through the provision of first-rate electrical solutions.

The provision of world-class electrical equipment is pertinent to the technological development of any nation, according to a statement from the company.

Speaking during the highbrow event, Customer Manager, CHINT West Asia & Africa, Karima NC stated that the company is highly optimistic about the myriad of potentials Nigeria offers; hence the decision to launch in the country.

She noted that CHINT Electric Nigeria is the first subsidiary of CHINT Group to establish operations in Central and West Africa.

“Today is a significant day for us at CHINT as it marks the beginning of a historical journey. CHINT Nigeria was fully established in November 2021 with a registered capital of $1 million. With over 35 years of experience and presence in over 140 countries, CHINT ranks as a leading player in the energy sector with operations across several continents, including Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific,” the customer manager explained to Journalists at the event.

She added, “We decided to establish our operations in Nigeria owing to our strong optimism about the potentials of Nigeria and we cherish the hope of better serving our local customers”.

Speaking on the company’s products and future plans, Karima stated that CHINT Electric will expand its portfolio in the not too distant future so as to meet the demands of its customers here in Nigeria.

“In the upcoming years, our business will expand from the current low-voltage products to medium- and high-voltage products, renewable energy, electric meters, and other CHINT industry chain products”, she added.

While expounding on the company’s services, Business Development Manager, Central & West Africa, CHINT Electric, Wasiu Folorunso called for collaboration with key stakeholders in the industry, noting that the company is currently in the process of appointing new distributors to serve the Nigerian market whilst empowering the Nigerian populace.

“Our offers span across the Grid, Distribution, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Mining and Metallurgy, Data Centres, Building, Transportation, among others. We’re open for business collaboration with key stakeholders in the industry and also in the process of appointing new distributors to further serve the Nigerian market and by extension empower Nigerians,” Folorunso said.

In demonstration of its commitment to empowering Nigeria, CHINT Electric announced a strategic collaboration with the foremost educational institution, the University of Lagos during the ceremony.

The company says it will offer best-performing students of the Electrical and Electronics Department an annual internship program with financial benefits.

Describing the annual internship program, Key Account Manager, Central & West Africa, CHINT Electric, Sulaiman Azeez stated that the collaboration is a corporate social responsibility initiative, aimed at uplifting exceptional students whilst enhancing the quality of education in the Nigerian society.

“As we all know, the relevance of quality education to the development of any nation cannot be overstated, and as a socially responsible organization, CHINT Electric has decided to collaborate with the University of Lagos on an annual internship programme for the best performing students of the Electrical & Electronics Department.

“In addition to the robust and extensive training which will be gained during the course of their internship, our student beneficiaries will also receive financial benefits. I believe this serves as a glowing testimony to CHINT Electric’s goal to not only empower Nigeria but provide credible platforms for young Nigerian talents to flourish and excel”, he concluded.