Coronation Insurance pays N4.2 billion claims in 9-months

Coronation Insurance Plc, the (group) a full line underwriting company has paid out claims amounting to N4.2 billion for the first nine months in 2021, as against N2.7 billion paid out within the same period in 2020, an indication of the company’s commitment to meeting its obligations to clients.

In the Group’s third quarter result accessed by Business Day, Coronation Insurance Plc recorded a gross premium income of N11.07 billion as against N13.26 billion in 2020, while net premium income soared to N6.63 billion compared to N5.54 billion recorded in the comparable period of 2020.

This is as net underwriting income grew to N7.29 billion against N7.25 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

Profit before tax stood at NN685.2 million compared to N1.19 billion posted in the comparable period of 2020 while profit after tax recorded N711.1 million against N992.7 million written in the previous year.

Coronation Insurance Plc’s total asset grew to N41.15 billion in the review period, from N39.72 billion in the same period in 2020,

Coronation Insurance plc is a leading West African full line insurance company offering a diverse range of products and services covering life, general and special risk businesses.

Founded in 1958 and licensed to underwrite all classes of insurance, such as fire and special perils, goods-in-transit, all risk insurance etc.

Over the last half century, Coronation Insurance has garnered experience across Nigeria in risk management and underwriting, and assisting corporate entities and individuals with various classes of cover.

Coronation Insurance operates two business lines; Coronation Life Assurance Limited which operates in Nigeria, and; a regional footprint in Ghana, Coronation Insurance (Ghana) Limited.

In order to bolster the Company’s ongoing repositioning and restructuring initiatives, Coronation Insurance merged with Intercontinental Properties Limited; a development, which has significantly enhanced Coronation Insurance’s underwriting capacity and placed it amongst the top five insurance companies in Nigeria.

Coronation Insurance seeks to be a truly diversified financial services institution that provides protection against all forms of insurable risks to all customer segments. Our aspiration for the next 5 years is to become a top three insurer in Nigeria by 2023, it said.