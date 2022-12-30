Comercio Partners advises investors on 2023 opportunities, risks

Comercio Partners, an investment banking firm has advised investors to properly time their entry into and exit from financial markets in 2023 in order to assess investment opportunities and navigate risks during the year.

Co-Managing Partner and Executive Director in charge of Advisory, Comercio Partners, Steve Osho, gave this advice in a note to investors, titled ‘Investment Opportunities and Risks in 2023’, adding that the company have a variety of offerings designed to help investors take advantage of its expertise in the various financial markets.

He said: “Very soon, we will launch our maiden fund, the Comercio Partners Fixed Income Fund, which is designed for the retail investment market to take advantage of our active portfolio market expertise in the Nigerian fixed income space.

“In addition, our Comercio Partners naira and dollar offerings are products investors can take advantage of to exploit the opportunities in the local and international markets. Our strategy is to continue to innovate and make available products for the market to take advantage of various opportunities.”

Making projections for 2023, Osho said, “The key factor to watch out for in 2023 will most likely be tightening monetary policies from central bankers. Major risks we see in 2023 relates to volatility, especially in the fixed income market.

“While fixed income yields are expected to be slightly lower relative to the average levels seen in 2022 (driven by stability in central banks’ policy rates and a decline in some cases), the possibility of higher

volatility in yields could result from unpredictable escalations in the Russia-Ukraine tension or the failure of the price caps implemented on Russian oil prices.”

With respect to the equities market, Osho stated: “In the equities space, general expectation is in favour of a negative performance by most equity markets as interest rates remain high and the possibility of economic recessions increases”.