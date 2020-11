Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (the NNPC/CNL JV), has announced the appointment of Richard (Rick) Kennedy to the position of Chairman and Managing Director, effective November 1, 2020. Until his appointment, Kennedy was Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts, in charge of…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE