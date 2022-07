Jaiz Bank, First, Access, Wema, Fidelity, and Sterling banks all had a steadily rising Return on Equity (ROE), demonstrating their skill at creating shareholder value through prudent reinvestment that increased productivity and profits.

Fidelity, Sterling, FCMB, Union, and Unity Bank, however, fall below the industry average of 12.8 percent. ROE examines the company’s bottom line to determine its overall profitability for its owners and investors.