Cadbury’s profit dip by most in 4yrs on lower revenue

Cadbury plc recorded its lowest profit in four years in 2020, as the COVID19- induced lockdown squeezed the food maker’s revenues. The food maker’s profit dipped 84 percent to N172 million in 2020, down from N1 billion in the same period of 2019. The consumer goods firm saw revenue plunge 10 percent to N35.4 billion…