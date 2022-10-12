BusinessDay publisher to get IoD’s honorary fellowship

The Institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD Nigeria) will Thursday confer a honorary fellowship of the institute on Frank Aigbogun, the publisher of BusinessDay Media Limited.

Dele Alimi, director-general of IoD Nigeria, announced the decision to confer the award in a letter addressed to Aigbogun.

The institute confers its honorary fellowship on select individuals who have advanced the ideals of the body and have contributed to society at large.

Aigbogun is being honoured for his “selfless service to the institute and the Nigerian economy.”

He is the immediate past president of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association and a director of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

Following the investiture, he will now be able to use the designation HF.IoD after his name.