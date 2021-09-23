Bedouin rebrands, signals global ambitions at 10th Anniversary

Focused on strengthening its long-term competitiveness and growth prospects in the African creative and technology industries, one of the leading media and experiential marketing agencies in Nigeria, Bedouin Nation has announced the completion of its rebranding as Bedouin Group.

The rebranding includes the introduction of a new operating structure, additions to its leadership and a renewed mandate as a strategic branding and marketing technology company envisioned to help African entrepreneurs and companies drive growth, build brands and improve lifetime value.

The move by the company will enable it to consolidate its businesses, enhance efficiency, and better deliver the changing technology-enabled growth marketing needs of enterprises and institutions in Africa, The Bedouin Group said.

The rebranding which is also timed to coincide with its 10th anniversary, marks the conclusion of the company’s evolution from a media company to an end-to-end, vertically integrated digital interactive technology company with its creative agency, digital studio, SaaP-enabled talent platform, and technology-driven printing firm.

With this latest milestone, The Bedouin Group is asserting its positioning as part business consultancy, part creative agency and part technology powerhouse with capabilities to support Africa’s visionary companies with digital products, talent and marketing solutions.

Consequently, the company’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of a new Board Chairman and two new Executive Board Members, including Wale Abba, a veteran product designer and technology thought leader.

Announcing this, Ayoola Gbade-Bello, Chief Executive Officer, Bedouin Group, disclosed that the new additions bring decades of combined experience across both public and private businesses in a variety of sectors and stages of growth to help propel Bedouin’s innovation and expansion plans.

“Our new board members will offer strategic insights, guidance, and expertise on governance matters as we create long-term value for all our stakeholders. Wale has a strong understanding of our business and end markets. In addition to his deep business and marketing acumen, he brings unique experience and insights on talent management, technology and innovation, and strategic change. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity,” said Gbade-Bello. The other board members will be revealed subsequently.

Gbade-Bello also added that consolidating the company’s businesses would help the group unlock opportunities for greater innovation while giving clients the power to build their marketing infrastructure through leading-edge technology.

“Bringing all our products – BYCEP, PRINTSTOP, and VIRWOA – and people together will allow us to effectively and efficiently execute our go-to-market strategy and enable our client’s success in a digital-first world. We see a powerful convergence of marketing and technology in today’s marketplace, with the focus on delivering experiences and see the role our new capabilities can play in our digital-first world,” Gbade-Bello concluded.

Founded 10 years ago by former advertising executive turned tech entrepreneur, Ayoola Gbade-Bello, Bedouin has evolved from its early days as a creative design company to a marketing technology group with talent retention and printing verticals. The name ‘Bedouin’ is informed by the resilient culture of the “Nomads” of the deserts whose ways of life inspired the company’s mantra, incorporated into values: Evolve, Thrive, Collaborate (ETC) while delivering services across the core areas of Media, Communication, and Technology.

Bedouin has delivered exceptional services to some of the most reputable multinational companies globally and regionally, including Nike USA, Oando Plc, Heirs Holdings, Seven-up Bottling Company, Interswitch, Lekki Concession Company, and the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation. The company has won global recognition for its work, through notable features in the Financial Times UK and Ads Of The World