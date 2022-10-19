Bank directors announce retirement of two members

The Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) has announced the retirement of two members of its board at its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently.

They are Onari Duke, a Non-Executive Director (NED) of UBA Plc who has served on the board since 2017, and Hadiza Ambursa, director representing Access Bank Plc.

The Association under the leadership of Mustafa Chike-Obi presented its 2021 financial statement, which ended on December 31, 2021.

He said the total income performance of the Association increased by 5.3 percent in comparison with that of 2020 activities, a surplus of N13.45 million was contributed to the accumulated fund.

Mustafa Chike-Obi stated that it is the desire of the association to ramp up her advocacy drive on behalf of the banks who are members of the Association.

He encouraged the directors (executives and non-executives) to get even more active and participate at various forums that will be organised by the Association.