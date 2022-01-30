Bala Rabiu commends BUA’s success in cement sector

The Managing Director of Balnara Universal, Nafiu Bala Rabiu, a major cement distributor in Nigeria with an emphasis on BUA Cement, has commended the development trajectory of BUA in the cement sector of Nigeria’s economy.

Bala Rabiu, who was present at the commissioning of line 2 four years ago which was performed by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, said at the commissioning of line 4 and groundbreaking of line 5 that it was great to see what BUA Cement has achieved in the sector in Nigeria.

Listing the importance of the cement line as a way of bridging the gap between Nigeria’s cement production and its demand which will further bring down the price of cement in the country, and a way of creating more job opportunities for Nigerians, he noted that BUA cement was broadening its position as the second cement producer by volume in Nigeria among other relevant importance.

He went on to quote the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria who said the country has spent no dollar on the importation of cement in seven years.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was present to commission BUA Cement Plc three million metric tons (MT) Line 4 cement plant and 48 megawatts (MW) power plant which took place in Sokoto commended the BUA Group for its investment in the cement industry, which has made the company the largest employer of labour in the Northwest zone.

Chairman, BUA Cement, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who commended the President for creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, acknowledged the support of the CBN and its governor in setting up the gigantic project.

The chairman further said he looked forward to President Buhari commissioning the plants which will bring total production capacity to 17.5million metric tonnes.