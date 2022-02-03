AXA Mansard opens new office in Ibadan

In its quest to continue to drive insurance penetration in Nigeria, AXA Mansard, a global leader in the insurance and asset management sector has opened another office in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The new office, according to Jumoke Odunlami, chief customer & marketing officer of the company is another demonstration of AXA Mansard’s commitment to drive penetration of insurance in Nigeria by bringing services closer to the people.

Odunlami noted this at the grand opening of the Ibadan office recently, explaining that growing the company’s footprint nationwide with offices and welcome centres is part of the Company’s phygital strategy.

“Our vision as an organisation is to move from being a payer to a partner of our customers. We understand that to make good this promise, we must stay closer so we can always be there when our customers need us. So, in addition to our continued investment in digital and technology to serve our customers, our network of offices nationwide are designed to give our customers a personal touch”, she said.

Read also: AXA Mansard Insurance reports 24% growth in premium

Also, speaking during the opening event, Adeola Adebanjo, head, Retail Solutions Division said the opening of the office and others like it nationwide will help AXA Mansard support, interact and engage with its customers better.

‘This location will bring us closer to our esteemed customers in Ibadan and its environs and beyond that, it will make insurance products available, accessible and contribute to driving penetration of insurance in Nigeria. Our goal is to through initiatives like this increase the confidence of our customers to take on opportunities for progress, while we take care of the uncertainties that come with life on their behalf,” Adebanjo said.

The office is open to walk-in customers on weekdays between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm and creates an enabling environment for customers to interact with the company’s team of highly qualified staff.

AXA Mansard is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services and health insurance solutions through its two subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited and AXA Mansard Health Limited respectively. The parent company was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.