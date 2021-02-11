BusinessDay
AWB pushes for safer workplace for women with ‘She Thrives podcast series

AWB podcast poster
African Women on Board (AWB) has launched a new podcast ‘She Thrives’.

Determined to support the battle against gender-based violence in the workplace, African Women on Board (AWB), an independent, non-profit organisation has launched a new podcast ‘She Thrives’. She Thrives is an important part of the organisation’s ‘ Violence Against Women in The Workplace’ initiative and will feature stories from women who have faced violence within…

