AWB pushes for safer workplace for women with ‘She Thrives podcast series
Determined to support the battle against gender-based violence in the workplace, African Women on Board (AWB), an independent, non-profit organisation has launched a new podcast ‘She Thrives’. She Thrives is an important part of the organisation’s ‘ Violence Against Women in The Workplace’ initiative and will feature stories from women who have faced violence within…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.