Avon Healthcare Limited, a leading health management organisation has partnered with pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, to develop well-tailored and unique health plans for children. The collaboration to develop the new health plans became necessary due to the gap that exists in the area of child healthcare and both organisations have…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login