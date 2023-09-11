AVEVA reduces carbon footprint, enables businesses meet net zero target

AVEVA, one of the global leaders in industrial software, said it has realised its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets for 2025 by decarbonising its operations and investing in software solutions that help customers decarbonise.

The company has a secure industrial cloud platform and applications that enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

In the United States, it enabled Kellogg to save $3.3 million per year in energy and water cost savings at the Battle Creek plant, plus $1.8 million in rebates while Schneider Electric was able to cut 26 percent in energy consumption and a 20 percent water use reduction at Lexington Smart Factory.

In Europe, it enabled Henkel to cut 16 percent year-on-year energy consumption and save €37 million in energy costs across laundry and home care units; it helped Heineken to achieve 40 percent emissions and 25 percent water use reduction at Seville brewery while Toyota was able to cut 35 percent in energy consumption and 28 percent in CO2 emissions across eight plants in Europe.

According to the AVEVA 2023 Sustainability Progress Report, the company has made significant progress across its three pillars of sustainability framework including product strategy, operations and culture.

The report revealed that the company achieved four out of its 15 Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) goals for 2025; reduce emissions across operations by 90 percent and cut emissions associated with business travel by 20 percent.

It stated that the company will continue to work to maintain these results and focus on achieving other 2025 ESG targets.

“Our third sustainability report reflects the tremendous progress we have made over the past year to reduce our own environmental footprint, enhance our sustainability handprint with our customers, and strengthen our culture at AVEVA. These gains will inspire us as we continue to pioneer software that enables the industry to be at the centre of delivering a more socially just, low-carbon future,” Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA, said.

Lisa Wee, global head of Sustainability for AVEVA highlighted the benefits of a clearly defined sustainability strategy for businesses.

“By establishing a clear, strategic and ambitious sustainability framework and programme at AVEVA, we have been able to set direction for our organisation, drive alignment and measure impact.

“Customers and partners are also looking for opportunities to collaborate with those that share their values, understand their challenges and boast a robust sustainability track record of their own,” she said.

Also, the company has embedded sustainability more deeply into the company’s core product strategy under its ‘technology handprint’ pillar.

Beyond building new sustainability-specific capabilities into its software portfolio, the company is investing in global sales enablement aligned with growing the green economy.

For instance, it delivered over 115 innovative sustainability concepts during hackathons even as over 750 universities worldwide incorporate AVEVA software into curricula and research.