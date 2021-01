The African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA) has appointed Abi Mustapha-Maduakor as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mustapha-Maduakor joins AVCA from MedAccess, a subsidiary of CDC Group, where she was Head of Business Operations and Finance, overseeing financial and risk management, strategy implementation, and organisational development. During her tenure as AVCA’s COO…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login