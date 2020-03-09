Autusbridge Consulting set to host sales and marketing professionals

Leading business solutions provider in Nigeria, Autusbridge Consulting Limited, is set to host global players, entrepreneurs and sales and marketing professionals at a one-day sellers’ conference and innovations expo (SCIE) in Lagos.

The sales conference, which is a unique gathering of sales, marketing and revenue-driving professionals across the country is aimed at equipping the Nigerian salesforce with the selling and marketing skills that will take their performance to the zenith, while also exposing them to global trends and innovative ways to up the ante of their game.

The one-day sellers’ conference would hold on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, the conference has on its radar topnotch speakers with a requisite pedigree in sales and marketing and other soft skills that are very germane to the profession.

Speaking to newsmen on the importance of the sales conference to the productivity and efficiency of every organisation, chief executive officer of Autusbridge Consulting, Olugbenga Johnson, said every business needs representation at the expo for them to do more with their sales.

Describing the SCIE 2020 as the gathering of strikers, Johnson said salesmanship is an essential for every entity, profit or non-profit alike, who desires growth and wishes to be around for the long haul.

“To borrow from a football scenario, the salespeople are the strikers. They are the ones who go after the goal and deliver the goods.

“However, the salesforce can also be limited in their performance because, unlike the footballers, they are not often trained or drilled enough to sharpen their skills and equip them to perform at optimum.

“A Nigerian company has decided that this malaise must not continue and is organising the conference for sales and marketing professionals across the country and West African sub-region”

The AutusBridge CEO noted further that, “If you are looking for ways to hone your sales and marketing skills, then you should be at the Sellers Conference and Innovations Expo (SCIE) to give your business the competitive edge.

” SCIE 2020, is a one-day melting pot for entrepreneurs, sales and marketing professionals to equip the Nigerian salesforce with the selling and marketing skills that will take their performance to the zenith, while also exposing them to global trends and innovative ways to add to their game.”

According to him, the sales conference is for entrepreneurs, financial institutions, sales and marketing executives in corporates as well as individuals looking to make a career shift or boosting their sales, maximizing profits, and closing more deals. He urged interested participants to register via the conference’s website on http://bit.ly/SellersConference2020

The Sellers Conference is put together by AutusBridge Consulting, a leading business solution provider firm in Nigeria. Some of the experts who will facilitate sessions at the event include Rita Ndidi Amuchienwa, Sales Director, Channels; Adora Ikwuemesi, Director-Kendor Consulting; Enahoro Okhae, Managing Director, Pause Factory and Simeon’s Pivot Resources; and Babatunde Oladele of The Ready Writers Consult.

Other speakers include: Olushola Makinde, Group COO, The Chair Centre Group; and Gimba Mohammed, General Manager Sales, MainOne-Nigeria. Tobi Asehinde, founder of Digital Marketing Skill Institute; Emerald Zone; Oladapo Akinloye; and Okey Okere of Hofstede Insights Nigeria are other reputable speakers at the event.