Autochek gets NBLA recognition for auto financing

Autochek, the automotive technology company, has been named the Mobility Finance Platform of the Year at the 2022 Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA).

The award is in recognition of the company’s ability to make car ownership more accessible and affordable across Africa, NBLA said at the event.

Autocheck bridges the gap between financial institutions and entrepreneurs who desire to own vehicles for various reasons.

Speaking at the event, the senior vice president for West Africa at Autochek, Mayokun Fadeyibi, said “we are excited to receive this award on behalf of the Autochek marketplace and Autochek Financing Services as recognition of the work we are doing to drive the penetration of automotive financing in Nigeria and across Africa.”

Read also: Tech firm eases radio advertisement, launches digital platform

Recognising the opportunities across the value chain in the automotive industry, Fadeyibi said the company is positioned to do more for the industry which will benefit all the stakeholders.

“We believe there is a great opportunity to catalyse more prosperity in our automotive sector and we look forward to enabling more of these opportunities for consumers, vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders in the sector,” he said.

Launched in 2020, Autochek is driving the penetration of auto-financing across Africa, enabling more consumers and businesses across North, West and East Africa to access financing solutions to purchase their desired vehicles.