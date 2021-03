Asharami Synergy Kenya, a Sahara Group Oil marketing company, has reiterated its commitment to working with all stakeholders to transform Kenya’s downstream sector for sustainable growth and regional competitiveness. Debola Adesanya, country manager, Asharami Synergy, said the company would leverage its affiliation with its parent company, Sahara Group to join forces with relevant stakeholders in…

