Guinness Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Diageo Plc, has announced its audited results for the period ended 30 June 2021, revealing a 110% increase in profit after tax, with double-digit revenue growth across all key categories despite the impact of COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing economic challenges. The audited results which were released to the Nigerian…

