Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced plans to expand its operations and production capacity in Lagos, over the next few months. Following the unanimous approval of its Board and in furtherance of the strategic plan the business has been implementing over the last few years, Guinness Nigeria Plc, the country’s foremost Total Beverage Company has now…

