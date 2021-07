Allianz Nigeria, members of Global Allianz Group has N1.8 billion to its customers that suffered losses in the first half 2021. The payments were split between claims in the life and non-Life business of the company, demonstrating its unwavering commitment and resilience to customers even in tough times due to the effect of the pandemic…

