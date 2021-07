The Board of Directors of the African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) has extended the term of office of the group managing director/ CEO, Corneille Karekezi for five years to June 30, 2026. At the same time, the deputy managing director, Ken Aghoghovbia’s tenure has also been extended for 3 years. The beginning of the new…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login