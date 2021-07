Following its due diligence process, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited through its Board Listings and Markets Committee has approved the quotation of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited N7.34billion Series 19 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N100billion CP Programme, on its platform. The net proceeds from this CP will support the issuer’s short term funding requirements. The…

