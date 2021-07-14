Africa Prudential develops cloud-based solution for hospitality industry
Africa Prudential has demonstrated its digital capabilities, with the launch of “Aura by Transcorp Hotels”, an innovative commercial cloud-based product launched in the Nigerian market. “Aura by Transcorp Hotels” is an online platform that curates accommodation, staycations, cuisines and memorable lifestyle experiences. The platform was created for Transcorp Hotels, the hospitality subsidiary of Transcorp. It…
