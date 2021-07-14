Africa Prudential develops cloud-based solution for hospitality industry

Africa Prudential has demonstrated its digital capabilities, with the launch of “Aura by Transcorp Hotels”, an innovative commercial cloud-based product launched in the Nigerian market. “Aura by Transcorp Hotels” is an online platform that curates accommodation, staycations, cuisines and memorable lifestyle experiences. The platform was created for Transcorp Hotels, the hospitality subsidiary of Transcorp. It…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login