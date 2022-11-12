AFEX gives farmers key inputs to boost cocoa production

In a bid to improve the productivity of cocoa farmers, Nigeria’s leading commodities market player, AFEX, has been providing cocoa farmers with key inputs and especially certifications to ensure they harvest products of very high standards.

Kamaldeen Raji, the managing director AFEX Fair Trade said this at an event to celebrate farmers on their sustainability list at the certified cocoa farmer premium in

Ile-Ife, Osun state on Friday.

AFEX activities in the cocoa value chain has over the years, cut across engagement with cocoa farmers, sustainability, and engagement with clients both domestic and foreign.

Raji said cocoa farmers who have adopted the sustainable approach to cocoa production, adhered to AFEX incentives, deserve to be celebrated and made to understand that no matter how little they think they have done, they have immensely contributed to the value chain.

Read also: Farmers, traders see surge in food prices over floods

“AFEX has always promoted sustainable agricultural practices, the aim is to see that in the nearest future all cocoa farmers spanning from the smallholder farmers and beyond practice and utilise sustainable agricultural mechanisms and management methods,” Raji said.

“We’re celebrating and giving back to these farmers for adhering to the international sustainability standards, while putting Nigeria on the global map alongside Cote d’ivoire and Ghana that currently accounts for about 65% of global cocoa production, for every chocolate bite, we remember and appreciate the farmers for making it possible.

“AFEX’s big vision to see Africa feed itself has impacted over 200,00 smallholder farmers, in view of this, they are well positioned to help more farmers grow through disbursement of input loans down to provision post-harvest storage facilities and grant easy access to market.”

AFEX harnesses Africa’s commodities and talent to build shared wealth and prosperity while its infrastructure and platform investments work to unlock capital to power a trust economy in Africa’s commodities markets.