Access Bank unveils offline platform to ease transactions

Access Bank Plc, a Nigerian multinational commercial bank, has unveiled its innovative offline banking platform, known as ‘www.901.ng’, to provide customers with an additional digital channel to manage and carry out uninterrupted daily transactions.

With this innovative solution, Access Bank is redefining convenience and security in banking, ensuring uninterrupted access to financial services even in the absence of internet connectivity, according to a statement.

Victor Etuokwu, deputy managing director at Access Bank, said in the statement that in today’s fast-paced digital age, connectivity is often taken for granted.

“However, millions of individuals worldwide still face challenges accessing online banking services due to various reasons such as poor internet infrastructure, remote locations, or security concerns. Recognising this gap, Access Bank has developed this solution to empower our customers to bank securely, anytime, anywhere, irrespective of internet availability,” he said.

“We are committed to leveraging technology to enhance the banking experience for all our customers. With the introduction of our offline banking platform, we are breaking barriers and empowering individuals and businesses to manage their finances with confidence, even in offline environments,” he added.

Reiterating Victor’s comments, Njideka Esomeju, group head of consumer banking, said offline banking reaffirms one of the bank’s core values such as innovation and sets a new standard for accessibility and security in the banking industry.