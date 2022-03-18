Access Bank Closa Agents hit 100,000 mark

Access Bank’s commitment to deliver banking services to at least one in every two Nigerians has been reaffirmed as the leading retail financial institution successfully commissioned and empowered 100,000 Access Closa agents to provide more than banking services to both existing and new customers across the nation.

With the current number of Access Closa Agents spread across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, the bank has significantly grown access to finance and banking services to millions of previously un (der) banked Nigerians, while providing alternate streams of income for MSMEs, promoting financial literacy, and also advancing its ambition to bank one in every two Nigerians by 2025.

According to Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, the exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network is in fulfilment of the Bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian. “As a Bank driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security, and service to enhance customer experience in all the locations that we operate.

With the recent achievement of hitting a 100,000 milestone of Access Closa Agents, customers and non-customers of the Bank who are traveling for business, events, or to visit loved ones in any location in Nigeria will continue to enjoy uninterrupted banking services as our Closa agents are available in several rural and semi-urban locations across the country”.

Reiterating Victor’s statement, Robert Giles, Senior advisor, retail banking, said,” The Access Closa network is a bespoke channel through which the bank expresses her passion and commitment to broadening the opportunities and access to financial services for every Nigerian and African, irrespective of the location they might be. Customers can locate a Closa agent near them by simply searching for ‘Access Closa Agent’ on Google Maps on their phone instead of walking long distances in search of a branch.

With over 100,000 agent locations spread across every neighborhood in the country, we are making sure our existing customers and potential customers can enjoy seamless banking services close to where they live and work, in a safe and convenient manner. By offering basic financial services such as account opening, cash withdrawal, cash deposit, and bill payments. Our continuously growing agent network is increasingly making the need to visit a bank branch unnecessary for everyone. We are committed to being at the forefront of providing digital financial services in Nigeria,” Rob concluded.

Access Bank remains committed to delivering more than banking solutions to its customers leveraging the power of technology. The geographical location tagging of Access Closa agents on Google Maps through internet-connected devices is one more way the Bank is living up to its brand promise as it will assist customers and non-customers of the Bank locate and access Closa agents within their communities, truly bringing financial services closer to the people.

Access Bank, over the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance to improve customer experience.