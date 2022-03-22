ACCA partners LASPAC on quality education, sustainable environment

In line with its commitment to support quality education and promote environmental sustainability, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has partnered with the Lagos State Park and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) to plant trees and donate money to a school.

The partnership recently planted 100 trees and presented N2.1 million to Slum2School to assist children’s education. Slum2School is a volunteer-driven organisation that provides education for children living in slum and remote areas across Africa.

ACCA explained that the trees were planted in order to achieve zero emission in Nigeria and help in the fight against environmental pollution, global warming and other environmental issues.

Speaking during the tree planting at Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Adetoon Popoola, LASPAC’s general manager, expressed delight in partnering with ACCA to not only beautify, but also save the environment and unborn generation from disasters that may arise from pollution.

“Lagos is one of the world’s megacities with rapid urbanization. In the next couple of years, it is projected that the city would experience population explosion and when this happens, ecosystem and the essential natural assets they provide will be depleted. Therefore, it behoves us to ensure complete restoration of the environment and this can only be achieved through planting as many trees as possible,” Popoola said.

Tom Isibor, Head of ACCA Nigeria, disclosed that the association remained one of the accountancy professional bodies in the world to have included sustainability in its syllabus and in all their papers

“We believe that the accountant is the custodian of data in an organization. So, as we move towards going green, to get the net zero, the accountant plays an important role and this is why it is very important to us.

“We want to reduce pollution, global warming issues but we at ACCA, through tree planting, want to contribute our quota to that by doing the best we can,” Tom said.

During the presentation of N2.1 million to aid the Slum2School organisation in providing quality education to children, ACCA disclosed that they have sponsored 42 children in school for a year.

Most of the beneficiaries of the N2.1 million to Slum2School who graced the ceremony expressed delight and pledged to work hard to become useful to the society.

Popoola said that a Google tracker would be connected to monitor the growth of the tree and it would be accessible from anywhere.