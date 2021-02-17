BusinessDay
9mobile has commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in select Experience Centres in Lagos and Abuja

9mobile

The development follows the Federal Government’s approval granting telecoms the license for NIN enrollment to ease the pressure of large crowd turnout at the various enrollment centres of the Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC). Speaking on the development, Stjepan Udovicic, chief commercial officer, 9mobile, stated that, “as Nigeria’s customer champion in this industry, 9mobile always…

