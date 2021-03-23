9mobile enhances business data connectivity with upgrade offerings on devices

Telecommunications firm, 9mobile says it has upgraded its MiFi and Router offerings as part of its commitment to boost individuals and businesses data connectivity. The company maintains that this move is in line with its resolve to continue enabling its customers with more affordable and superfast data and innovative services. Stjepan Udovicic, chief commercial officer,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login