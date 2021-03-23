BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

9mobile enhances business data connectivity with upgrade offerings on devices

Stjepan Udovicic
Stjepan Udovicic, chief commercial officer, 9mobile

Telecommunications firm, 9mobile says it has upgraded its MiFi and Router offerings as part of its commitment to boost individuals and businesses data connectivity. The company maintains that this move is in line with its resolve to continue enabling its customers with more affordable and superfast data and innovative services. Stjepan Udovicic, chief commercial officer,…

Already a subsriber?
