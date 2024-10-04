WIJAFRICA: Stella Din-Jacob is Nigeria’s most powerful female journalist

Stella Din-Jacob

“I also took time to discuss challenges facing women journalists in the work space dominated by men, how to become a successful female journalist, and work-life balance.”

In tears, Stella Din Jacob, lawyer turned journalist and TVC’s Editor-in-Chief, receives the top slot as Nigeria’s most powerful woman in journalism, beating twenty-four other female journalists to clinch the top prize.

She spoke about how Channels CEO John Momoh gave her a chance at the brand, leading her to where she is today. She urged female journalists to continue to do their best on their jobs and explained that her work ethic has remained the same early in and late out since she started her career. Din Jacob thanked her employers, TVC, for giving her support, and Channels for giving her a leg into the industry.

Twenty-four other women across different media platforms collected their plaque for being Nigeria’s most powerful women journalists for 2024.

Patron of WIJAFRICA, publisher/CEO of the Guardian newspapers, Dame Maiden Ibru, described journalism as a bug while encouraging women writers to reach for the skies. Mrs Ibru asked journalists to always tell the truth and fact-check so they never have to apologise, urging them to maintain very high standards. She also asked women journalists to always be well turned out wherever they go so they can be respected while doing their job.

Dean of Mass Communication, Pan Atlantic University, Dr Obaiya delivered a riveting keynote where he discussed the importance of news values to include seeking the truth and sharing the same with the public. Also in discourse was the issue of what news really means in the face of galloping technology.

The Dean urged journalists to continue to seek the truth and remain trustworthy to enable the public to believe in the professionals while they earn public trust. He congratulated the organisers for their consistency in standing in the gap for women. Journalists in the last ten years for capacity building, elevation, and encouragement.

Yours truly also delivered a paper at the event that looked closely at public relations, journalism, and the challenges of technology. In the same vein, I looked at what truly constitutes news in the face of news consumers who are also content creators. I also took time to discuss challenges facing women journalists in the workspace dominated by men, how to become a successful female journalist, and work-life balance.

The evening also saw veterans and publishers receiving lifetime achievement awards. Dame Maiden Ibru led the pack, and broadcaster plenipotentiary Ms Bimbo Oloyede also got the award.

I was honoured to receive a lifetime achievement award, as did glass-shattering sports anchor/reporter, Modele Sharafa Yusuf. Also receiving an award were Entertainment Editor Ruth Osime and Sportscaster and Administrator Aisha Falode.

It was a delightful evening of stars and starlets all out to celebrate female journalists.

Taking the rear was Mr Owope, self-effacing coordinator of WIJAFRICA, who congratulated all winners while thanking his supporters and sponsors for standing in the gap to support women journalists in the last ten years. He also announced new capacity-building opportunities for women journalists. He thanked all the speakers. Overall, a truly memorable evening. Lagos was truly agog for women journalists earlier in the week. Thanks to WIJAFRICA.

