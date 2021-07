This title is something I believe should be added to every leader’s job description. Leaders must be able to deal with criticism and opposition. Since they are expected to lead people with diverse opinions and backgrounds, often in difficult circumstances, they cannot expect everyone to always go along with them. All leaders will face opposition…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login