There is no denying the reality that Africa is the poorest part of the world. It is not for nothing that the continent is still referred to as the ‘dark continent’ renowned mainly for wars, famine, poverty and brutal dictators. A look through the yearly United Nations Human Develop Index will show African countries occupying…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login