The clarion call of 2023

The year of our Lord 2023 is already upon us and if we did not think about it deeply, here is the time. This is the make-or-break year for a lot of politicians whose ages would not permit them to try one more time.

Not everyone is as lucky as Mr. President whose current thoughts are mostly in Daura. Governance is hard but it’s also enabling and enabling. When you have knowledge and you have something to offer and are willing to serve. That’s enabling. When you are gifted, creative, financially stable, understanding and kind then you can be enabled even if it’s not your choice. In addition and from another angle, you can enable others to make a difference with your clout and your network then you become an enabler.

But today other than encouraging you to get your PVC and to go out and vote your preferred candidate I am not really talking about politics. And when I say your preferred candidate, I don’t mean your permanently drunk cousin who got lucky or the foolish person who paid for your meal last week. I mean the man or woman who has what it takes to help us get somewhere as a nation, to put us on the map, to be innovative and navigate a complex nation like Nigeria. A man or woman who is in it for service. One we can count on, one we believe in whom we can trust and run with. One who loves Nigeria more than the rest of us.

But like I said, this 3023 clarion call is for us as individuals. What are our plans? What are the strategies? So, I am giving you this opportunity via this column to adjust yourself and be ready for the 2023 flight… my prayer for you is that the year would yield for you but you must position yourself.

So, here are a couple of ways to strategies:

1) Financial preparation: In 2023 you must be ready to look ahead. To save even if it were N2,000 a day. Get a piggy bank. Be disciplined. In one month with a few failures, you should have done 25 days. That’s N50,000 a month. So, in 10 months it’s N500,000.

Give yourself a break in November and December. But after saving, What would you do with the money? You need to think deeply. Don’t follow a ponzi scheme. Invest wisely. If you and your spouse save that amount of money that’s N1 million. And I don’t mean 2,000 mandatory. It can be N1,000. It can be N250.

You may even decide every month to invest in the tool of your trade. A sewing machine? Fabrics. A juicer? By the end of year you now have a juicer for that juicing business you planned last year. Here is your golden opportunity.

Meanwhile, you have made friends with the man in a nearby out-of-city market who brings oranges and watermelons. Buy for your home first, cultivate this man; now you start buying in bulk from him. Then get a credit line, juice, sell and pay. With this, you start paying for a 2nd juicer.

And if you have some windfall, an uncle gives you money, an allowance from your office to buy a 2nd juicer quickly. A brand new business for 2024. Start small, sell to your colleagues, supply to family and friends. Then in 2025 open a small shop. Now, look at you. A 2023 strategy is now your side hustle. What other ideas do you have? What plans? Do you cook well? Find a gap. Get in there.

Ensure you have multiple streams of income Soups and Co. Ogbono, Egusi, stews. Your weekend chef. Once you start making money. Don’t forget me. Do not lose money to a business you do not understand because a friend is doing it. Make your own path. It always pays. How is your spending pattern? Are you shopping anyhow? Buying what you don’t need? Living above your means? Let 2023 curb your excesses. Time to be financially smart. Let’s do it!

2) How are you intentionally looking after yourself? Are you eating right or are you eating swallow mornings day and night with no vegetables in your diet? Are you an addict to sweet things? Time to stop. That fizzy drink is not your friend. Drink water.

3) How are you managing your health? Are you diabetic? Non- communicable diseases heart etcetera. As a diabetic, are you suicidal? Taking sugar and drinking alcohol? All the things they say are not good for you…are you doing them? With a cardiovascular problem are you piling up the stress? How do you relax? A nagging wife? An impossible husband? Believe me… you need to be intentional about looking after yourself. Be deliberate… if you don’t have you, you can’t look after them whoever they are. Wife, husband, children, siblings…It’s time to look after yourself. Get me time. it’s worth it and you are a better person. Trust me..all is well for those who show self-love…it’s time . Step up for you…not anyone else,

4) Set some targets. I need to go to school. Short courses first. I need to improve myself. Be single-minded. Follow your heart. Work at it. Push yourself. Create the time. Be true to yourself. Don’t look for something unrealistic and say it’s your plan. Can’t work. Won’t work. Open your eyes. Open your mind. Stay focused. And two final calls,

5) Get rid of toxic friends. Distance yourself from those who are never happy with your milestones. Shive them off in peace. You don’t need them. Those whose only interest is dragging you down, making you take wrong decisions, giving you bad advice. Be busy in 2023… you don’t need them. Keep them at arms length even if they are family. And finally…

6) Faith…hold onto something bigger than you. A calming source of quiet and introspection. Look up. Stay reflective. Speak slowly. Listen more. Look after your mental health. 2023 is your year of yield. Grab it with both hands. Its your year of reckoning. Believe… This is your 2023 clarion call. Open your mind. Happy new and prosperous 2023… I say Amen to that…