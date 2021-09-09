BusinessDay
Sustaining a nonprofit: The keys to nonprofit sustainability

nonprofit organizations
Nonprofit organizations or otherwise known as third sector organizations are operating in a turbulent season where building sustainable organizations have become a critical need

Sustainability in the context of the three pillars; economic, environmental, and social approaches focuses on meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs. In the nonprofit space, sustainability focuses on strategic planning, financial sustainability, succession planning, structure, and adaptability. In the last article “Strategic Planning: Transforming…

