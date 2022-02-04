I have been a fan of Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani for a long time. I took an interest in her from the moment she wrote the phenomenal book, I do not come to you by chance. A book that not only dwelt on the now well-known 419 scams but went on to win the Commonwealth prize for First published Book in 2010. When I first met her, it was her simplicity that struck me, her girl next door looks, and her easy mien.

As we looked deep at The Eugenia Abu Media center for a Special Guest for our bi-monthly Bookchat, Adaobi readily came to mind. Not only did we have a topic that required deft handling, but we also needed someone who could embody the deeper meanings of Reading for tomorrow. We were also looking for someone who would build on the excellent outing of Etiquette Coach and Human resources Consultant Ms. Christie Adejo whose soul-stirring topic was ‘Why reading matters’.

But we settled on the multiple prize-winning authors who also happen to be journalists, the ethereal and cerebral Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani. Her picture on the e-flier set Abuja abuzz and we set to work securing her. On the day of the Bookchat, she showed up as always, simple as ever. Her hair in an upswept bun, a simple black and white bouzouki, and a signature red pair of shoes. I complimented her. “You look well.” And her retort was a classic. You mean like I have put on some weight. Not at all, I said, meaning it. You look rested and your skin is glowing. She smiled a knowing smile. Thank you she said in her usual girlish charm.

The prize-winning writer said when she was reading at the time she had no idea that she was being prepared for tomorrow

As soon as the venue was set, we walked across from my office and settled into the curious literati that were gathered to hear her. Among them were three past guests of the Abuja Bookchat. Ms. Christie Adejo, Author and Communication expert, Alkassim Abdulkadir, and former DG, BPE, and Avid Reader Ms. Bola Onoguruwa. As in true Bookchat tradition, Adaoni gave a 15 mins talk about Reading for Tomorrow. She paid glowing tribute to her parents whom she said gave her a writing bootcamp throughout her life making her the writer that she is today.

She said there was no better creative writing school than growing up with her siblings in a home full of books. Adaobi added that her Father would always say, for instance, you cannot start a sentence with So… The prize-winning writer said when she was reading at the time she had no idea that she was being prepared for tomorrow. Her talk over, it was time for the one-on-one session where I routinely serve as Interviewer.

There were many questions but I started by asking the prize-winning author who she chose to write her first book, I Do Not Come To You By Chance on 419, long before it became a thing. She chuckled and began to regale us with tales of how persons she grew up knowing in her area in the East became advance fee fraudsters terrorising the world. She added for Hood measure that she is intrigued that some of them have gone on to become public figures in high ranking positions in society. How did she become the first Nigerian author who got an International agent while living in Nigeria? She smiled. I got a lot of rejections she said, but I persevered. Google is your friend. I searched for a long and a respected agent took my work and represents me today.

Then it was time to talk about Boko Haram, abducted girls who have returned, and Chibok.

Her 2nd book Beneath the Boabab tree is a young adult novel about the dreams and psychology of the girls who have returned from Boko Haram camps after being abducted. She also said lots of girls had been abducted long before Chibok and let us all know that the Nigerian army had rescued thousands of girls long before Chibok. My book is not about the Chibok girls as it were, she said, but about girls abducted and released since before Chibok. I asked our special guest if she felt she had represented the North Eastern culture well especially since she is Igbo.

Read also: 2022 Resolutions: Dare to write your will this year

Without blinking she answered in the affirmative saying those from the culture who have read it have congratulated her for doing justice. Adaobi Trivia Nwaubani special guest at the Abuja bookchat told her rapt audience that she had made the trip to Yola and Maiduguri all about ten times and has families there who consider her one of them. The girls are sold a powerful ideology that Boko Haram is going to take over the world and they are powerful ideologies. Most of the girls are brainwashed.

A lot of the Boko Haram fighters are married to abducted girls and I met some of them that have returned. Are they really married out there someone asked? Oh yes, she said. It’s not Stockholm syndrome. Some of them actually fall in love with the Boko Haram fighters just the way ordinary people fall in love.

A member of the audience asked her if it was courage. What motivated her. It is the passion she said. Perhaps that drive of a journalist. It is only after it is all done that I look back and ask if I just did that. Travelling from Yola to Maiduguri at 11 pm to meet a released Chibok girl.

It was a beautiful evening with a beautiful guest and lots of intriguing stories. Adaobi sat outside the center signing books for attendees. In attendance were past Special guests of the Bookchat including former Director-General, Bureau for Public Enterprises Ms. Bola Onauguruwa, Head of Communication Presidential Initiative on the North East Alkassim Abdulkadir, Management Expert Ms. Christie Adejo. A fitting end to a good evening.