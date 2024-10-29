Proposing a coastguard for “blue economy”? (2)

The Nigerian Navy has been steadfastly fulfilling its coastguard responsibilities since it was established in 1956. Over these many years, it has maintained a commendable record, with no formal grievances from the executive branch of the government regarding its execution of statutory duties. In fact, it’s on record that Mr. President congratulated the Nigerian Navy on its 68th anniversary in June 2024, saying the nation remains immensely grateful for the service it has rendered in the past 68 years, “serving as a critical pillar of our security,” even as he applauded the naval force for creating “a sense of balance and stability” in the country.

However, after nearly seven decades of unwavering service, it’s natural to anticipate some hurdles and opportunities, particularly in areas of training and logistical support, which could impact positively on naval operations. To ensure continued excellence, it’s crucial for the nation to address these challenges by bolstering the necessary support systems.

Certainly! With the recent removal of fuel subsidies, the Nigerian Navy is poised to face a significant rise in the costs of petroleum, oil, and lubricant products, which will undoubtedly escalate operational expenses. Additionally, the market is witnessing an uptick in the prices of both wet and dry rations, essential for feeding the ship’s crew. While the cost of ship maintenance will likely increase, this chain reaction implies that the financial burden of equipping any naval vessel for its missions will increase substantially, impacting the overall naval budget.

Moreover, the expenses associated with keeping naval vessels operational at sea for extended periods are set to increase. Historically, research has consistently highlighted the difficulties of financing a navy in most developing nations. These emerging financial strains only serve to further complicate an already challenging situation.

Generally, discussions about the funding of a navy often involve considerations of national defence budgets, strategic priorities, and the allocation of resources to maintain and modernise naval capabilities.

The strength of a navy is tied to the economy.

It was Friedrich Engels, a German philosopher, who theorised that the outlook of a nation is a function of the nation’s economy. Engels believed that the strength and capabilities of a nation’s military, including its navy, were closely tied to its economic foundation. In his view, a strong economy could support a powerful and technologically advanced navy, while a weak economy would struggle to maintain such forces.

Engels’ analysis was rooted in historical materialism, which posits that the material conditions of a society, such as its economic base, fundamentally shape its social structures and political superstructures. Therefore, he would argue that a nation’s naval power is not just a matter of strategic or political will but also a reflection of its economic health and industrial capacity.

With limited resources, avoid duplication of efforts.

Several maritime scholars have discussed the challenges and considerations involved in funding a navy in developing or third-world countries. One prominent scholar is Geoffrey Till, who has researched and written extensively on naval strategy and the development of maritime forces in various geopolitical contexts. Till often emphasises the importance of aligning naval capabilities with national security needs and economic realities, which is particularly relevant for third-world countries such as Nigeria with limited resources.

Geoffrey Till, a renowned maritime strategist and historian, in his book “Seapower: A Guide for the Twenty-First Century,” explores how navies in developing countries often face unique challenges compared to those in more developed nations. He highlights several key points on resource constraints, strategic roles, and regional security. Others include capacity building and political influence. And I don’t want to bore my distinguished readers with unnecessary details.

But it’s worth noting that Geoffrey Till’s analysis provides a comprehensive understanding of how third-world navies navigate their unique circumstances and contribute to both national and regional security.

In fact, Geoffrey Till, in most of his writings on maritime strategy and naval development, often highlights the challenges and considerations for third-world countries in maintaining both a navy and a coastguard. He suggests that these countries face unique strategic and economic challenges, as they must balance limited resources while addressing both military and non-military maritime threats.

Till emphasises the importance of clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of each entity to avoid duplication of efforts and to ensure efficient use of resources. He also notes that having both a navy and a coastguard can enhance a country’s ability to protect its maritime interests, such as safeguarding territorial waters, combating piracy, and ensuring maritime law enforcement. However, the maritime scholar clearly stated that the decision to maintain both forces should be carefully considered in the context of the country’s specific maritime security needs and economic capabilities.

Ken Booth, a British international relations theorist and author of “Navies and Foreign Policy,” has also explored the strategic and economic challenges faced by smaller navies, including those in developing countries. Booth’s work often focuses on the balance between maintaining a credible maritime presence and the financial constraints that these nations face.

Conclusion: Don’t create “a second navy.”

In summary, above-mentioned scholars generally agree that third-world countries like Nigeria must carefully prioritise their maritime investments, often focusing on cost-effective solutions such as multi-role vessels or regional cooperation to maximise their naval capabilities without overextending their budgets.

Nigeria is currently the fourth-largest economy and the most populous country in Africa. Bearing in mind its current economic situation, a defence economist would want to know why there is a push for a separate coastguard at the expense of other development projects in the country.

The Nigerian Navy is already adeptly handling responsibilities typically associated with a coast guard as empowered by existing laws. Those advocating for the proposed coast guard might just be looking to create a “second navy,” which seems unnecessary.

“While a flourishing blue economy is the bedrock of every vibrant maritime nation, the only way to attain such an economy is through “a progressive naval force.” Absolutely, a “progressive naval force” will dominate our territorial waters. To this effect, the commitment and devotion of officers, ratings, and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy and their international affiliates would always be appreciated as “the lifeguards of our maritime environment.” To this end, I join Senator Adams Oshiomole and other Nigerians of good intentions in standing strong behind the Nigerian Navy. Thank you.

MA Johnson, Rear Admiral (Rtd)

