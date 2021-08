The sole purpose of government, since Aristotle, Kautilya and Thomas Jefferson, is to ensure the peace, security and welfare of all the citizenry. The ancient Greek Athenians termed it Eudaimonia or “flourishing”. Entire nations and civilisations have risen and fallen on the basis of the foundations on which their public finances were built. If they are built…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login