Reps increase supplementary budget by N86.887bn

The House of Representatives has increased the N895.842 billion supplementary budget requested by President Muhammadu Buhari to the tune N86.887 billion, bringing the total to N982.729 billion.

Buhari had last week written to the House to approve the Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N895.842 but the House during consideration and adoption of the report of its committee on appropriations at plenary on Wednesday raised the amount to N982.729 billion.

Presenting the report, chairman of the committee on appropriation, Muktar Betara asked the House to consider the report of a Bill for an Act to authorise the issue from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation the total sum of N982,729,695,343.

Betara said of this sum, N123,332,174,164 is for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure while the sum of N 859,397,521,179 is for contribution to the development fund for capital expenditure for the year ending December 31, 2021.

Similarly, the House approved N74.773 billion as statutory budget of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, out of which N988.279 billion is for personnel cost, N10.027 billion is for overhead expenditure, N11.015 billion is for total recurrent and N63.757 billion is capital expenditure.

Laying the report for consideration and adoption, chairman of the committee on police affairs, Bello Kumo stated that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund should expedite action on the implementation of the 2021 budget for the enhancement of policing and tackling the security challenges for the benefit of the nation and its citizenry.