Nigeria’s democracy can play a greater role in the growth of its economy if it is well managed and restructured. True democracy among other key elements help determine how foreign investors and multinational enterprise (MNE) considers an environment before investing in it. It is very important to consider the stability of a government and the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login