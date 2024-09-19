Nigeria’s insecurity crisis: A threat to national and global food security

Insecurity in Nigeria is not only a national crisis but also a growing threat to regional and global food security. With agriculture constituting a significant part of the Nigerian economy and the livelihoods of millions, the ongoing conflicts in the northern and central regions have resulted in a severe disruption of agricultural production. As farmers flee and fields remain uncultivated, the broader implications for food security and economic stability are becoming increasingly dire.

The deteriorating security situation in key agricultural states like Borno, Zamfara, and Benue has left vast swathes of farmland abandoned. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reports a stark decline in planting and harvesting cycles, with staple crops like maize, rice, and millet experiencing critical shortages. Nigeria now ranks second globally in the number of people facing acute food insecurity, with over 24 million individuals affected, according to the 2024 Global Report on Food Crises.

This crisis is not just an issue of local food scarcity. Nigeria’s agricultural woes threaten the stability of regional food markets, particularly in West Africa, where Nigeria has long been a key supplier. The consequence is a ripple effect that could undermine food security across the continent.

Insecurity has also led to an alarming spike in food prices, compounding the nation’s economic difficulties. Food inflation reached 39.53 percent year-on-year in July 2024, driven by both the scarcity of locally produced food and heightened transportation costs. Roads, particularly those connecting the north to urban centres, have become perilous, with the threat of kidnappings and armed attacks making transport both risky and expensive.

“Import restrictions intended to protect domestic agriculture have, paradoxically, contributed to higher food prices and greater market volatility.”

The government’s response, including the temporary suspension of duties on key food imports, has yet to yield significant relief. Structural issues such as foreign exchange volatility and stringent import conditions have limited the impact of these measures. Moreover, policy inconsistencies and a lack of coordinated action exacerbate the crisis. Import restrictions intended to protect domestic agriculture have, paradoxically, contributed to higher food prices and greater market volatility.

Addressing Nigeria’s food security crisis requires a holistic approach, integrating enhanced security measures with sustainable agricultural policies. Immediate efforts must focus on stabilising affected regions through targeted security interventions. This will require both national resolve and international support, given the scale and complexity of the insurgencies and banditry at play.

In parallel, investment in agricultural infrastructure is critical. Supporting displaced farmers, rebuilding rural economies, and restoring supply chains will be essential steps toward mitigating the immediate food crisis. Additionally, promoting alternative agricultural methods such as urban farming and agro-processing could provide a buffer against the current disruptions.

The broader policy implications extend beyond Nigeria’s borders. Global institutions and regional partners have a stake in Nigeria’s stability and food security, underscoring the need for coordinated international support. Nigeria’s agricultural potential is vast, but without urgent and strategic interventions, the country risks further entrenching its food crisis, with dire consequences for both national and regional stability.

The long-term stability and security of Nigeria are paramount for nurturing a resilient food system in West Africa. Policymakers must prioritise a comprehensive strategy that addresses the root causes of insecurity while simultaneously promoting sustainable agricultural growth. Failure to do so could transform the current food crisis into a harbinger of even more severe economic and humanitarian challenges.

By investing in security, infrastructure, and agricultural development, Nigeria can not only alleviate its immediate food crisis but also position itself as a regional leader in food security. This requires a coordinated effort from the government, civil society, and the international community. The future of food security in West Africa hinges on Nigeria’s ability to navigate this critical juncture with a clear-sighted vision and unwavering commitment.

