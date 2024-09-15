Insecurity: Nasarawa intensifies effort to safeguard lives, property

…As CP Nadada vows to flush out criminals in Nasarawa

The social media platforms, especially Facebook and WhatsApp, have been awash with calls on the Nasarawa State Government to stem the tide of insecurity in some parts of the state.

Lafia the state capital, especially, is no longer safe, as people now disguise themselves for the fear of kidnappers trailing them, and others no longer stay late night, for the fear of becoming prey to their abductors, as a result they rush to their homes once it is becoming dark.

This led to the recent reason why the authorities of Lafia Government imposed a dusk to dawn restriction on private and commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders in the metropolis and its environs.

It was gathered that the kidnappers and attackers trail their targets using motorcycles and tricycles to carry out their evil acts.

Most recently, aside from the kidnapped for ransom cases, some residents of the state were attacked and subsequently killed, which have become a serious security concern and a nightmare to the people of the state.

Some of the people have expressed their fear and frustrations over the increasing kidnap cases and burglaries, and urged the state government and security agencies to be more proactive in order to restore confidence in the people.

They, however, urged Governor Abdullahi Sule to not only review his security strategies, but to be more decisive in his approach to nip-in-the-bud the situation.

The kidnapping-for-ransom menace in the state has crippled many families, who hitherto are struggling to survive, as some of the victims are still in custody for lack of money to secure their release.

In a swift reaction to all the security threats, Governor Abdullahi Sule, recently summoned heads of security agencies in the state, and asked them to furnish him with what they need to secure the state against the rising wave of criminal activities.

“Tell me what you need, and I shall provide them so that we can secure our people and their property. Unfortunately, some of the criminal activities we used to hear of in distant places are creeping into our state capital. We cannot afford to be complacent,” he said.

The governor, who noted with concern cases of security breaches in some parts of the state, pledged to redouble efforts in tackling the menace.

According to Sule, “Recent unfortunate incidences in Lafia and other places in the state cannot be allowed to continue. We cannot afford to be complacent but intensify efforts and collaboration to safeguard our people.”

He, therefore, told the security heads that no expenses were too much when it comes to providing security for the people.

He vowed to go to any length to safeguard the lives and property of residents amid rising incidences of kidnappings and banditry.

He assured that his administration would exhaust all possible measures to combat the escalating threats posed by kidnappers, bandits, and other criminal elements across the state.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to providing maximum support to security agencies, enabling them to fulfil their duties effectively and efficiently.

He urged them to address security breaches in the state’s 13 local government areas.

The governor however, called on the people and stakeholders in the state to support the proactive measures being put in place to rid the state of crime and criminality.

Prior to the meeting with the heads of security operatives, held at the Government House in Lafia, the leadership of the State House of Assembly had raised the alarm over cases of kidnapping across communities in the state, and directed the 13 local governments chairmen, to, within the next two weeks, organise security summit to ensure lasting solution to cases of insecurity in their localities.

The House specifically urged the council chairmen to collaborate with traditional rulers and security agencies in organising the summit in order to reduce the menace. Danladi Jatau, Speaker of the House, spoke on the growing issue of kidnapping in the state during proceedings, on a matter of public interest in Lafia.

“The resolution of the House is to the effect that we commend His Excellency, A A. Sule and security agencies for their efforts in tackling insecurity in the state.

“We urge the security agencies to be more committed and to restrategise to tackle kidnapping in the state.

“The Kidnapping law passed by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, should be strictly obeyed and anyone found wanting be dealt with according to the law.

“All Local Government Chairmen should collaborate with traditional rulers and security agencies in their domain to summon security summit within two weeks to find lasting solutions to the issue of kidnapping in the state.”

The Speaker however, called on the people of the state to help security agents with useful information to tackle criminal acts in the state.

Muhammad Oyanki, deputy speaker of the House, in his contribution said that the issue of forceful abduction and kidnapping is becoming alarming in his constituency.

“Mr. Speaker and my honourable colleagues, the issue of forceful abduction and kidnapping is a thing of concern in my constituency.

“Kidnapping has become a serious problem in my constituency, every day and night, people have been kidnapped.

“We must find solution to the incessant kidnapping in the state in order to save the lives of our people. In my constituency, a councillor and many people were kidnapped, Please let’s find solution to this issue” he said.

Supporting the position of the speaker and his deputy for peace and development, some of the lawmakers, Luka Iliya Zhekaba, Suleiman Yakubu Azara, Jacob Ajegana Kudu, Hajarat Danyaro Ibrahim, Esson Mairiga, Musa Abubakar, Solomon Akwashiki, Onarigu Kana, Muhammed Adamu Omadefu and Ibrahim Peter Akwe urged the security agencies to be more committed to their duties in order to protect lives and properties of the citizenry.

They said that the people in their various constituencies can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, and urged them to adopt modern technology to combat kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

They stressed, according to available records shown that, ranging from local government Chairmen, traditional and religion leaders, public office holders and other innocent people have been kidnapped in the state within the last two months, with some released after payment of ransom and others killed.

They lamented that the ugly trend was even more rampant in Lafia, the state capital, and that no one is safe.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada has asked criminals troubling the state to find their way out or be prepared for the war ahead of them.

The Commissioner also vowed to make the state safe and secure for the people, especially investors, saying that the wave of crimes in the state would not deter them, but will soon be a thing of the past.

Nadada’s warning is coming on the heels of the meeting with Governor Sule where he begged the security chiefs to secure Nasarawa State from the hands of the criminals.

The State Police Commissioner, who received a delegation of Dedere Youth Organisation from Obi Local Government Area of the state, said that kidnappers, bandits and other criminals in the Dedere community area of Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State would henceforth, face the weight of the law.

“Nasarawa will be too hot for you kidnappers, bandits and other criminals perpetrating crimes in Nasarawa. Operatives will fight and flush you out of the state,” CP Nadada declared.

While reiterating the commitment of the command, the commissioner of police assured that the police and other security operatives were devising other serious mechanism and working toward tackling the security challenges in the state.

According to the CP, the state government had pledged to further assist security agencies with more logistics to enable them tackle the menace across the 13 local government areas of the state.

The CP, who noted that security, was not the responsibility of the government and security agencies alone, called for collective collaboration from the public to enable them serve the people better.

“Members of the public must support us and assist us with useful information about criminals and their hideouts to enable us tackle them and ensure that all communities are safe.

“We are ready and prepared at all times to respond to calls, response whenever the public gives us information about criminals, because that is our mandate.

“When you see something, say something, to enable us do something in order to secure the state,” CP Nadada stated.

Responding further to issues raised by the organisation, the CP promised that immediate actions would be deployed to increase the presence of police personnel in Dedere.

Sani Yakubu, chairman, Dedere Youth Organisation, expressed deep concern over the incessant kidnapping and armed banditry in the area, and explained that so many people from the area have started relocating to Lafia and other safer locations for fear of being kidnapped and attacked.

“Four suspects that were arrested by the vigilante were released few days later and this is not the first time the same suspects were being arrested in the area,” he said.