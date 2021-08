One Monday afternoon in September 2003, I found myself very confused. I had recently left a school with a joint Nigerian-British syllabus and moved to a school running a fully British system, and it was my first day in the new environment. I realised among other things that the school tuck shop was run by…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login