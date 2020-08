The World Trade Organisation (WTO), born out of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), was established on 1 January 1995. The main objective of the WTO is to ensure trade flows smoothly and predictably globally. As it stands today, the WTO is the largest organisation in charge of international trade and finance with…

