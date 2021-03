In recent times, technological advances enable teams to function across space and time. No longer do members have to meet face-to-face. Now individuals working in various geographic locations and at other times coordinate their efforts through virtual teams. Virtual teams use e-mail, videoconferencing, blogs, zoom, google meet, Microsoft teams, online bulletin boards, project management software,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login