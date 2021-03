Welcome to the week-end. We are looking at all shapes and sizes of Leaders, their different approaches and the values that work for them. There may be no right or wrong when it comes to leadership styles, as long as you are on the same page as your team and have everyone’s best interests at…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login