Nigeria, like most developing countries and especially those in Sub-Saharan Africa, contends with widespread unemployment. Unemployment particularly among the youth is believed to be on the increase in the developing nations. According to Kayode, Arome, and Anyio (2014), the 21st century has witnessed a frightening rise in unemployment in Nigeria due to a myriad of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login